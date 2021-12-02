In the 608: How to support cancer patients with “Cleaning for a Reason”

by Josh Spreiter

DANE, Wis. — There’s a local cleaning company offering up their services in the hopes of helping those going through some of the toughest days of their lives.

Primavera Cleaning is proud to partner with “Cleaning for a Reason,” a nationwide non-profit providing free home cleaning to patients battling cancer. When cancer makes life at home difficult, the network of residential cleaners, cleaning industry volunteers, and community volunteers come together to support cancer patients and their families.

For Primavera’s co-owner Krisia Haag, whose family and friends have been touched by cancer, this initiative has extra special meaning.

“It makes a huge difference on the families affected by cancer,” Haag said. “They reach out to us, they express their gratitude, and we know that is really helping them and their families so they can focus more on what’s important, like quality time with their loved ones and their help.”

Haag wants more families in the 608 to know that this is available here locally and the extra support is out there.

“I’ve personally been impacted by cancer, and so it touches my heart,” Haag added. “I just want to be able to help them, and so it’s not like it’s this one big story that’s made a difference, they all make a difference, and we’re really honored to be able to help serve them.”

Since their founding in 2006, “Cleaning for a Reason” and its partners have provided free home cleaning for more than 43,000 cancer patients and their families across all 50 states and Canada. These services are valued at more than $14.1 million.

Primavera’s goal is to raise another $5,000 by the end of the year to go toward the mission.

