In the 608: How to shop local while sharing love this Valentine’s Day

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

DEFOREST, Wis. – It’s hard to believe it’s already mid-February. That means it’s time for Valentine’s Day, and if you’ve forgotten to pick out something for your partner, remember to shop local this weekend.

Rose Cottage has been hand-delivering premium floral arrangements and gift baskets since 1990. Owner Romni Pullen says her goal in doing business is to help strengthen relationships, give love and support, and celebrate life’s special moments.

With free same day delivery in the Madison area, they say they are dedicated to helping you find the perfect flowers to deliver your message and enhance your special occasion.

You can find Rose Cottage at the Deforest Towne Center and also Madison’s east-side along Atwood Ave.

