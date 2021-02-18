In the 608: How the Barstool Fund is helping Gray Brewing Co.

Josh Spreiter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – A brewery in the 608 is receiving a helping hand from the Barstool Fund, and now we’re seeing how they’re putting that money to good use.

Gray Brewing Company is proud to be one of the oldest family-owned beverage companies in the country. It was founded in 1856 and is currently managed by the great-great-grandson of the founder. Fred is the fifth-generation Gray family member; Sarah and her brother Jake are the sixth-generation.

They offer a flavorful line of beers, root beer and sodas.

Like a lot of businesses over the last year, Gray Brewing Co. was hit hard by the pandemic.

Barstool Sports, a sports media company out of New York City, is helping struggling businesses around the country, including right here in Wisconsin.

Barstool committed to giving Gray Brewing Co. $20,000 a month until the pandemic is over so they can pay their employees.

