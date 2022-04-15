In the 608: How ‘Market Mornings’ support local businesses

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – With the return of the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Downtown Madison is set to see a big increase in traffic starting April 16th.

You’ll also find many arts & crafts vendors and food carts across the street from the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

Meagan Porter is an art and craft vendor, licensed with the City of Madison, with a business called TacoCat Creations. Porter’s devotion for cats and over 25 years sewing experience led her to found TacoCat out of a need for high quality and unique cat toys in a dog-saturated market.

Porter says Market Mornings on Saturday are huge for local business and is very thankful for the support.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.