In the 608: How a new Waunakee gym is finding success

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – One of the area’s newest gyms is finding success, even in the middle of the pandemic. They decided to go ahead with opening in the last year.

Fortify Fitness Collective of Waunakee opened in July 2020. It is minority owned by former UW rower Marlow Hicks.

Hicks previously worked in sales and as a part time trainer for another fitness studio, but when that gym closed, the opportunity came up for him to start his own gym.

Hicks’ dream was to open his own gym and is grateful to have this opportunity in the 608.

Fortify Fitness is for everyone, from beginners to experienced fitness levels.

