In the 608: Hook & Fade now open in Downtown Madison

Hook & Fade now open in Downtown Madison

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Locals now have access to a high-end, indoor place to golf and socialize as Hook & Fade has opened at 113 S. Hamilton St. near the Capitol Square.

The facility has five suites with top-of-the-line golf simulator technology from Golfzon, which features less lag and higher resolution than traditional golf simulators.

Players can choose from more than 190 courses, can hit from different surfaces (e.g., fairway, rough, etc.) and are provided gloves, clubs and balls.

Hook & Fade also includes bar and lounge seating alongside an extensive craft cocktail and wine list.

“We look forward to offering a world-class experience to the Madison area,” Hosung Shin, owner of Hook & Fade, said. “Our superior golf technology and trendy environment will fill a need that’s not currently met.”

Reservations can be made through Hook & Fade’s website or by phone. The company looks to release an app in the near future.

The 4,500 square foot space on the first floor of the Pressman building officially opened in November.

