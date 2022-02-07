In the 608: “Honoring the Black Woman” exhibit now open at Madison College

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – When longtime Madison College academic advisor Dzigbodi Akyea died last fall, her friends in the Black Women’s Affinity Group wanted to honor her in a special

way.

They decided to fulfill one of her dreams by creating an exhibit dedicated to black women artists.

More than fifteen artists and photographers, from Madison to Africa, are part of the “Honoring the Black Woman” exhibit at the Truax Art Gallery (1701 Wright St.).

The exhibit will run throughout the month of February. Click here for more information.

