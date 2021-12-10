In the 608: Holiday Light Show at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville

by Josh Spreiter

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rotary Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Light Show is back in Janesville for its 25th year this season.

Organizers say this year’s dazzling after-dark walk on the Gardens’ paths features more than one million lights, themed light displays and animations.

It’s a family-friendly outdoor activity that has historically exceeded attendance records.

You have a few more weekends to check it out: Dec. 9-12, Dec. 16-23, and Dec. 26-30.

All tickets must be purchased online. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

The Holiday Light Show is held at Rotary Botanical Gardens, located at 1455 Palmer Drive in Janesville.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.