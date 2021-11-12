In the 608: Holiday Fantasy in Lights returns Saturday

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The holiday season is quickly approaching, and that means it’s time for the annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights to return at Olin Park.

The 33rd annual light show is scheduled to start Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4:45 p.m. It runs daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 3.

The show is free for the public to enjoy thanks to contributions from several sponsors, including The Electric Group, which presents the show every year.

Electricians with IBEW Local 159, retirees and apprentices began installing the displays and lighting in the Olin Park loop earlier this month.

