In the 608: Hilldale to kick off holiday season this weekend

by Josh Spreiter

Photo Credit: Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. – Kick off the holidays at Hilldale with a North Pole Party this weekend.

There will be kids’ crafts, Black Friday deal previews, hayrides, visits from Santa and his reindeer, carolers and our holiday tree lighting, which will be lit by News 3 Now This Morning’s Josh Spreiter.

Hilldale is hosting special events for the whole family between 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021. For a full list of event details, click here.

Hilldale will also be hosting a “Holiday Hut” in the Plaza from Dec. 12-24 with daily festive entertainment and family fun. Click here for a full Holiday Hut schedule.

Find Santa’s hours here. See Hilldale’s holiday hours here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.