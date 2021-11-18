In the 608: Help local families with the Thanksgiving Basket Drive

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The Goodman Community Center is asking for help as they work to feed families this Thanksgiving.

The Center plans to begin handing out Thanksgiving baskets this weekend, but still needs groceries for 4,000 families.

GCC has delivered Thanksgiving groceries to Dane County families in need for the last 33 years. This year, 4,400 families signed up for a basket.

To donate, click here to see what items are needed. You can drop off donations at the GCC gym at 149 Waubesa St.

The gym will be open Thursday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also make a financial gift so that GCC can shop for last-minute needs later in the week.

