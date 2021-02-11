In the 608: Get your chance to throw an axe at FlannelJax

MADISON, Wis. — FlannelJax’s, an axe-throwing and lumberjack sports experience, is hosting a Valentine’s Day special this week.

From Thursday, February 11th through Sunday, February 14th, those who are heartbroken are invited to bring in a photo and get a chance to throw an axe at their ex. That can be a photo of anything from an ex-partner, coworker, friend, or roommate, for example.

FlannelJax’s first started in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2018, and they’re quickly expanding nationwide. The Madison location was the chain’s second to open in late 2019.

Madison’s location offers axe-throwing, Thump-the-Stump, and crosscut sawing.

FlannelJax’s hosts events, extreme team-building exercises and axe-throwing leagues. Participants must be 18 years or older to throw axes. There is also a bar for those 21 and older.

FlannelJax’s is at 6704 Watts Road in Madison.

