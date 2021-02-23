In the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week: Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – We continue to highlight local businesses participating in Winter Restaurant Week with many locations offering specials for dine-in and takeout.

Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano offers meals that are fresh and bursting with flavor. Located along Whitney Way in Madison, they serve great tasting food that is prepared with imported and local ingredients.

Treat yourself today to an authentic meal from their menu. Almost everything at Nonno’s is homemade and prepared from scratch with an eye to both authenticity and perfection.

The restaurant has special three-course meals available for both lunch and dinner this week.

Winter Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, February 27th.

All week we’ll be highlighting restaurants in the 608 on News 3 Now This Morning.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.