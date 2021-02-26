In the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week: Nitty Gritty

Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – We’re continuing to highlight area businesses in the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week.

You might know the Nitty Gritty as the “birthday place” in town, and it’s sticking to its roots for its restaurant week menu. They’re offering some tried and true recipes for you to check out.

Aside from some tried and true traditional recipes, Nitty Gritty is trying something new a virtual kitchen.

They launched “Cluck” at the start of the year which is their own take on the nationwide chicken sandwich wars.

Nitty Gritty is offering three-course dinner specials this week.

Winter Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, February 27th.

