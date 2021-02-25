In the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week: Liberty Station Tavern

MADISON, Wis. – We’re continuing to highlight area businesses in the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week.

Liberty Station is one of Madison’s newest restaurants. The American tavern and smokehouse is located along Rimrock road, just north of the Beltline.

They serve American comfort food with regional touches. The bar offers vintage cocktails, local craft beers, and wine. They also have plenty of outdoor eating space that’s even open during the winter months.

Liberty Station is offering three-course dinner specials this week.

Winter Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, February 27th.

