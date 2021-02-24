In the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week: Beef Butter BBQ

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

Beef Butter BBQ (Photo by Amy Stocklein)

MADISON, Wis. – We’re continuing to highlight area businesses in the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week.

Beef Butter Barbeque has been in its current home on Madison’s north side for a couple of years now, but their food cart once vended the outskirts of town for years.

You can expect the classics here: brisket, chicken, ribs and pulled pork, all smoked, juicy, open-grained and fork-tender.

They’re offering three-course specials for both lunch and dinner this week.

Winter Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, February 27th.

All week we’ll be highlighting restaurants in the 608 on News 3 Now This Morning.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.