In the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week: Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill is the newest option you’ll find for Winter Restaurant Week in Madison.

Amado Rodriguez III opened it up in the spring of 2021 after losing his previous job due to the pandemic. His idea started after making tamales from home and making deliveries to customers across the area.

After working for several Madison area restaurants in the past, the dream was always there of starting his own.

Amado prides himself on a menu that truly anybody will enjoy.

Arod’s Tex Mex and American Grill is located near East Towne Mall inside the Global Market Food Hall at 2161 Zeier Rd. in Madison.

Winter Restaurant Week runs through Friday.

Check out Madison Magazine’s guide to Restaurant Week to see which restaurants are offering takeout as well as dine-in. Watch for more Restaurant Week spotlights all week on News 3 Now This Morning.

