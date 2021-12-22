In the 608: Edgewater Ice Rink now open for the season

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The ice rink at The Edgewater in Madison is now open for the season.

Officials have been busy prepping the ice for a couple of weeks, and had to push back the original opening date due to mild weather, but Wednesday, December 22nd is the first day you can lace up and skate under the stars.

The Edgewater Ice Rink is open Wednesday – Friday, 4-9pm (Open 2pm-4pm Thursday for “Tot Time” for ages 5 & under). On weekends, they’re open Saturday from 10am-9pm and Sunday from 10am – 6pm.

You can get your tickets online up to fifteen days in advance. Each ticket is valid for 60 minutes of ice time beginning at the time slot selected.

The rink will be closed if the air temperature is 0°F or below and/or if the wind chill factor is -10°F or below, regardless of air temperature.

