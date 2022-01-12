In the 608: Cross country skiing now available in Middleton

by Josh Spreiter

MIDDLETON, Wis. – The City of Middleton and the Cross Country Ski Association (CXC) have a new facility for cross country skiing.

No longer will cross-country skiers need to await snow to take part in their sport. CXC has agreed to provide these services for both their leased property north of the golf course, where they have snow-making equipment, as well as on the Pleasant View Golf Course trails, when snow is available there.

CXC will cover their costs through the fees generated by trail passes sold. City residents may purchase the trail passes at a 50% discount at Parks & Recreation in City Hall or by paying online.



Driveway access to the ski trailhead parking lot is from Schwartz Road, south of U.S. Highway14. The golf course driveway and parking lot are no longer open to the public during the winter since a trail pass is necessary for participants.

The CXC property trails will be open from mid-November through mid-April.

For more information about the CXC cross country ski facility, with trail maps, click here.

