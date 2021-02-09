In the 608: Cookie shop opens two locations in the Madison area

MADISON, Wis. – Crumbl Cookies has opened up two new stores in Dane County in recent weeks. News 3 Now This Morning got an inside look at the new Madison location Tuesday morning.

It’s one of the fastest-growing cookie delivery and take out operations in the country. Crumbl Cookies has more than 150 locations around the nation, but the latest Sun Prairie and University Avenue locations are the first stores to open in Wisconsin, according to a spokesperson.

Crumbl offers a rotating menu full of every sweet or savory flavor your taste buds could want — including chilled sugar, carrot cake and lemon poppy seed. The cookies are baked daily. Every week the four specialty flavors change, but chilled sugar cookies and milk chocolate chip cookies are always available.

The Sun Prairie location is open at 2808 Prairie Lakes Drive. The Madison location, near Hilldale Shopping Center, is open at 4010 University Avenue.

