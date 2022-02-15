In the 608: “Coming together” for a cure for Huntington’s disease

by Josh Spreiter

Madison, Wis. – A local non-profit is looking for your help right now, and there’s a pretty fun opportunity for you to get involved this week.

After over a year apart, it’s time to come together in a groovy way this weekend at the Monona Terrace to find a cure for Huntington’s disease.

The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will once again host the Madison Re-Prom this on Saturday, February 19.

Madison Re-Prom is a fundraising event that consists of a night of dancing, dining, celebrating, and silent auction. All the proceeds support their mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

“We feel that more than ever right now, we need an evening of celebrating hope, and trying to put all of our worries and struggles aside, for one night, and raising money for this great cause,” explained event coordinator Shana Verstegen. “We’re fully aware that there are a lot of awful things happening in the world right now, but we haven’t lost our momentum or desire to keep working for a cure for this disease.”

This event is personal to Verstegen, who lost her mom to HD back in 2013.

Huntington’s disease is a degenerative brain disorder with no effective treatment or cure right now. It slowly diminishes the affected individual’s ability to walk, think, talk and reason. Eventually, the person with HD becomes totally dependent upon others for his or her care, impacting families emotionally, socially and economically.

The event will be a tribute of the Beatles this year, with a theme of “Coming Together.” Click here to learn more.

