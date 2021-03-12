In the 608: Celebrating Pi Day with Hubbard Avenue Diner

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

Multiple pies spin slowly in the case at Hubbard Avenue Diner & Bakery, topped with peaks of meringue and double crusts that can barely contain seasonal fruit, warm spices and chocolate. 7445 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, 831-9437

MIDDLETON, Wis. – It’s one of our favorite days of the year coming up this weekend as Sunday, March 14th marks Pi Day.

Hubbard Avenue Diner is preparing big. They’re famous for delicious pies.

This year will be a little different than in the past due to COVID-19. If you’re not comfortable eating indoors, you can always take a slice of pie to go.

The ultimate classic diner serves the classics like meatloaf and mashed potatoes, as well as innovative sandwiches, salads and entrees.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner is served seven days a week.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.