In the 608: Celebrating 75 years of ‘Alice in Dairyland’

by Josh Spreiter

Alice in Dairyland

MADISON, Wis. – Alice in Dairyland is getting ready to celebrate 75 years here in Wisconsin.

Each year, Alice in Dairyland travels more than 30,000 miles throughout the state, promoting Wisconsin agriculture.

It’s typically a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by the wisconsin department of agriculture, trade, and consumer protection. Unique to this year’s event, the current “Alice,” Julia Nunes has had to serve for two consecutive years due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the event in 2021.

The 75th Alice in Dairyland event will be hosted by Dane County this year. There are two big events coming up.

The first is Friday, March 11th, when the six finalists begin their journey to the finals. That’s happening at the Premiere Park Hotel. The second is Saturday, May 21st at the Monona Terrace, where the new Alice in Dairyland is named and chosen for the position with DATCP.

