‘In the 608’ celebrates one year as positive community resource

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Tuesday, February 1 marks one year of Josh Spreiter traveling the 608 and giving you a reason to smile in your community while watching News 3 Now This Morning.

You will now find a special section on our website and mobile app. Within the ‘In the 608′ tab on Channel 3000, we’ve created a map of every place we have been in the past 365 days.

We’ve reported on hundreds of positive stories making an impact across the News 3 Now viewing area, so when you’re looking for places to go and things to do or people to meet, we have everything you need to know all in one place.

We’re just getting started ‘In the 608.’ Click here to join in on all the fun.

Watch for where Josh Spreiter shows up next ‘In the 608’ weekday mornings on News 3 Now This Morning.

