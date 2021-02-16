In the 608: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Paczki at Lane’s Bakery

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Mardi Gras is coming to Madison with Fat Tuesday being the final celebration of the carnival. It comes before Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season.

Lanes Bakery is celebrating by making a traditional polish treat, known as paczki. Paczkis are a yearly tradition, primarily eaten here in the Midwest.

Owner Chuck Lane says it’s one of the biggest days of the year for the bakery. In previous years, he has sold more than a thousand of the pastries in a single day.

Pronounced “poonch-key,” they originated in Poland and were brought over to the U.S. when Polish immigrants moved here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.