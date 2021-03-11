In the 608: Catching up with the Madison Speedskating Club

Josh Spreiter

OREGON, Wis. – The Madison Speedskaters is a non-profit organization that is a club affiliate with the Wisconsin Speedskating Association (WSA) and is governed by U.S. Speed Skating.

You’ll find them many mornings and nights practicing at the Oregon Ice Arena.

The MSSC welcomes skaters of all ages, levels, and abilities and provides opportunities for both recreational and competitive athletes.

Madison has consistently produced state and national champions. At least one member from the area has been on every U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team since 1972.

