In the 608: Birthday wish granted for 100-year-old Sauk City woman

by Josh Spreiter

SAUK CITY, Wis. – Not many folks have the chance to make it to 100-years-old, but for one Sauk City woman, age is just a number.

Fidalia Breunig is always on the move, so even her biggest birthday yet couldn’t stop her. Dale, as everyone calls her, had one wish for her 100th birthday.

“I said I was going to ride a fire truck,” Breunig said. “I started saying that awhile back.”

Signage and all, her family went all out, with a big red fire truck waiting for her right outside of Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

“I’m fascinated with it just like my kids, that they belong to these things and are members,” said Breunig.

Firefighting is in her family’s blood with her son, Doug, the former Sauk City Fire Chief, helping make her dream come true.

Street by street, Dale, along with her four kids, paraded around Sauk City, where she’s lived for 76 years.

“You have no idea how precious my kids are to me. I’d do anything that I’d have to do,” she added.

Dale says she has some advice for the rest of us in living a long a happy life.

“Don’t sit still, and eat well,” she added. “I like to eat, you know. Right now I don’t eat so much, but boy I could shovel it down. Stay active, be busy, and keep moving.”

Along with her four children, Dale has seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She’s also a breast cancer survivor and made it through a heart attack last year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.