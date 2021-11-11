In the 608: ‘Best of Madison’ celebrating 40 years

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Magazine is proud to be hosting the Best of Madison Party to celebrate this year’s winners and their readers who make this list possible.

On Monday, November 15 at The Edgewater, guests will enjoy live music by Shekinah King, snap photos in a photo booth, meet some of this year’s winners and sample local food and drinks.

The Edgewater has won the most awards in the poll’s history at 95 total.

News 3 Now caught up with Scott Faulkner. His family owned and operated The Edgewater Hotel for many years. His dad opened it up back in 1948.

“There’s nothing that even comes close The Edgewater,” Faulkner said. “A lot of history you name it. Whoever came to town stayed with us, from Elton John twice, to Bob Dylan three times and Bob Marley three times. The reason is the great staff that we have had over the years. That’s what makes a hotel great. You have to have the great staff to handle the customers, and we’ve always had that.”

Madison Magazine started the reader’s poll in 1981, and it was a smash hit from the beginning. The poll has gone from about 29 winners, with only a few dozen votes, to 458 winners and record-breaking nominations and voting numbers.

2021’s poll garnered 160,679 nominations and 481,378 final votes. It’s the most popular annual voting poll in Madison.

For local businesses, such as The Edgewater, this poll is extra special.

“We’ve won a number of national awards, and we’re very proud of those national awards, but having the people of Madison vote to make this the best hotel, the best view, the best bar, the best restaurant, all of those things have been an incredible honor,” said Amy Supple, senior vice president and COO of The Edgewater. “It just means your local community supports you.”

Winners will also be able to pick up their Best of Madison certificates at the event.

In accordance with Madison Magazine’s duty to host safe and responsible events, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to the event is required to enter the Best of Madison Party.

