In the 608: Bells will be ringing for the Salvation Army; here’s how you can help

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is now underway, and this year is especially important.

The organization needs to raise a minimum of $525,000 between now and Christmas Eve, but their goal is $1.7 million.

The Salvation Army has thousands of open bell-ringing shifts. The average bell ringer raises $200 during each two-hour shift

Click here to donate your time, and sign up for a bell-ringing shift.

Bell ringers are needed at dozens of stores throughout the county, including Woodman’s in Sun Prairie.

Many stores also have a way customers can give at their registers: $1, $5, or any denomination they’re comfortable with.

Click here to donate money to the Salvation Army’s virtual kettle campaign.

Be sure to be on the lookout for the kettles outside dozens of Dane County grocery stores through the holidays.

