In the 608: A tribute to Sauk Prairie Healthcare workers

by Josh Spreiter

Sauk Prairie Healthcare

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – A local community member came up with an idea of creating a video in support of our healthcare heroes and thought it was very important right now.

The video, posted to YouTube, shows the community’s appreciation to frontline workers at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

Ben Nelms is the video’s creator. He took it upon himself to reach out to other community members to participate and was proud to put the video together.

“We acknowledge that this is not easy,” Nelms said. “We know it. We’re thinking about you. We thank you. You keep our doors open, and you keep our people healthy. We know you are worn out. I know that if I’m going through a tough spot, or if anybody is going through a tough spot, sometimes you just want the empathy, that hey we acknowledge this is going on, and we are behind you.”

This video comes at a time when all healthcare workers need a boost. Sauk Prairie Healthcare CEO Shawn Lerch tells News 3 Now they have been burning the candle at both ends for a long, long time with little reprieve, so the fact that the community took it upon themselves to create this video to say “thank you” and “we need you” was an outpouring of love.

Lerch says it couldn’t have come at a better time to lift them up for what they expect to be a difficult winter.

“I am still optimistic with a strong reason for hope that we, as resilient Americans, can rise and rally around our common goal of ending this pandemic. History tells us this pandemic will end but the length, the level of damage to our physical and mental health, and the toll on the vibrancy of our communities, depends on each of us and our actions right now,” Lerch said in a statement to News 3 Now. “To our communities: thank you for every step you’ve taken with us to keep yourself, your loved ones, neighbors — and even strangers — safe. Please continue to be careful. We love you, we are here for you, and together we will get through this.”

If you’d like to watch the video in full, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.