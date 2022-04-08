In the 608: 20th annual Science Expeditions at UW-Madison this weekend

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – It’s time for the 20th annual Science Expeditions at UW-Madison.

Over the weekend of April 8-10, there will be five campus spots each hosting a ton of hands-on science exhibits that are perfect for families, kids, and the science-curious public.

From astronomy to zoology, UW-Madison Science Expeditions is the annual campus-wide science open house that connects you to UW people & places all year round.

All events, both in-person and virtual, are free and open to the public.

For a complete schedule of events, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.