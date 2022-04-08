In the 608: 20th annual Science Expeditions at UW-Madison this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – It’s time for the 20th annual Science Expeditions at UW-Madison.
Over the weekend of April 8-10, there will be five campus spots each hosting a ton of hands-on science exhibits that are perfect for families, kids, and the science-curious public.
From astronomy to zoology, UW-Madison Science Expeditions is the annual campus-wide science open house that connects you to UW people & places all year round.
All events, both in-person and virtual, are free and open to the public.
For a complete schedule of events, click here.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.