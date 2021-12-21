In the 608: 15 years for “Lights of Love”

by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Volunteers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison are proud to sponsor the 15th annual Lights of Love program this holiday season.

The lights will shine brightly in their garden courtyard through January 6, 2022, symbolizing our healing presence.

Each individual light is dedicated to someone special, and sends a message of love and compassion to our patients and passersby.

The white lights honor the memory of a loved one or someone special. The red lights represent a living tribute to someone special and blue lights honor our health care heroes and those who serve our country.

