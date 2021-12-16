In rural hospitals, a COVID crisis: News 3 Now on Thursday at 6 & Sunday at 10

MONROE, Wis. — COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record heights in south-central Wisconsin and across the state, leaving hospitals and ICU beds full to capacity amid staffing and bed shortages.

On Wednesday, SSM Health’s Monroe Hospital opened its intensive care unit, emergency department and inpatient wings to News 3 Now, giving an important glimpse into what patients and medical staff are dealing with on a day-to-day basis nearly two years into the pandemic.

“We’re seeing more patients than we’ve ever seen during the pandemic related to COVID,” hospital president Jane Curran-Meuli said. “And the community doesn’t realize that.”

RELATED: SSM Health suspending ‘non-urgent medical procedures’ at Monroe hospital due to patient volume spike

On Thursday at 6 and Sunday at 10, join News 3 Now for a trip inside a 55-bed hospital serving southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois’ rural communities. At Monroe Hospital, Curran-Meuli says they’re operating at 50% above the capacity they can staff for, and their ICU and COVID inpatient beds are constantly full with often-unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

“We’re trying to keep our heads above water here,” inpatient nurse and administrative supervisor Jeanette Williams explained.

“This is real…it’s a huge problem, and it’s not something that’s going away, and not something that’s getting better right now.”

Our special report series airs in parts at Thursday at 6, and Sunday at 10.