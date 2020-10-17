In-person voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 20

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Clerks Office has released a list of in-person voting locations and hours which will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

City of Madison voters may also vote absentee at the City Clerk’s Office, some Madison Public Library locations, UW-Madison Memorial Union and Union South, UW-Madison Student Activity Center, Madison College–Truax Campus and Madison College–South Campus beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Absentee voting locations will expand to Edgewood College on Monday, Oct. 26.­

