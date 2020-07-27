In-person, drive-up absentee voting starts Tuesday

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison voters can cast absentee ballots at drive-up voting locations starting Tuesday.

A release said, the voting locations were established based on a Pandemic Voting Access Equity Analysis conducted after the April election. The clerk’s office worked with Public Health Madison & Dane County to develop a safe voting plan for the fall elections. Part of the plan is to offer absentee voting outdoors.

Voters can use their own blue or black pen to mark their ballots. If planning to use their own pen, the release said to wave their pens at the absentee ballot clerks approaching their vehicle. The absentee clerks will be wearing face masks and high visibility vests. They will disinfect pens, clipboards and envelop sealers after every use. Voter IDs will be checked through the window and if a person needs to register, clerks can look at the proof of address through the window.

Before receiving an absentee ballot, an acceptable form of photo ID is required. Out-of-state driver licenses, out-of-state ID cards, faculty ID cards and high school ID cards are not acceptable forms of voter identification.

The August Primary is Aug. 11 and voters must pick a political party and vote for candidates in that party.

Drive-up voting locations are:

Madison College Truax Campus

Human & Protective Services Parking Lot, 1701 Pearson St.

Weekdays July 28-Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Madison College South Campus, 2429 Perry St.

Far west side of parking lot, along Perry Street

Weekdays July 28-Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

Weekdays July 28-31, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 12-4 p.m.

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St.

Line up on to the right of the line of cones parallel with Park Street facing the library.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12-4 p.m.

Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Ave.

Weekdays, July 28 – 31, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 12-4 p.m.

Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave.

Weekdays, July 28 – August 7, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12-4 p.m.

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road

Weekdays, July 28 – Aug. 7, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12-4 p.m.

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road

Weekdays, Aug. 3-7, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12-4 p.m.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road

Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2, 1-4 p.m.

Lake Edge UCC & Christ The Solid Rock Church, 4200 Buckeye Road

Saturday, Aug. 1, 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road

Saturday, Aug. 1, 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2, 12-4 p.m.

Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2, 12-4 p.m.

Absentee voting the week of Aug. 3 will be announced later this week.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments