In memory of Winnie the pig: Heartland Farm Sanctuary accepting memorial donations for beloved animal

VERONA, Wis. — Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona lost one of its closest friends this week.

A Facebook post from the nonprofit organization said Winnie the pig was 7 years old when she passed away early Tuesday morning.

A fixture in Heartland’s barn, Winnie was known throughout the community for her rescue story, in which she was found as an injured piglet on the highway after falling or jumping from a transport truck.

Winnie also had a degenerative joint disease, with staff being able to manage her pain and monitor her symptoms until recently. As Winnie grew older, medications took a further toll on her body. The post said Winnie lost most of her mobility in the past few months and started to have secondary health issues.

“We knew our time with her was coming to a close, even though her personality and spirit still loomed larger than life,” the post said.

The post said Heartland Farm Shelter Director Alecia Torres was with Winnie when she passed away, at which point she heard her stop breathing.

“Winnie was a fiercely independent individual, and the fact that she passed on her own terms – just how she lived every day of her life – means a lot to all of us,” the post said.

Despite her health issues, staff said Winnie loved her life and was “especially fond of piles of warm blankets, her private patio and the company of close friends.” Winnie also enjoyed lounging in her mud pit and was known to be an enthusiastic eater, which children came to adore.

“So many kids found comfort by hugging Winnie, giving her a gentle belly rub, or treating her to a slice of apple or banana,” the post said. “Everyone wanted to be friends with Winnie – she had a big circle.”

Heartland Farm is asking members of the community who were touched by Winnie’s story to make a memorial donation in her honor. Those who would like to donate can click here.

“She spent much of her life teaching countless people about how amazingly personable, clever and opinionated pigs are: all by just being herself,” the post said.