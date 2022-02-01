In his own words, Tom Brady announces retirement
TAMPA, Fla. — After days of speculation surrounding his future, Tom Brady is officially retiring.
The record-breaking quarterback made the announcement on his Instagram Tuesday.
Brady’s career encapsulates one of the greatest underdog stories in sports.
Selected as the 199th pick in the 2000 Draft, Brady seized an unlikely opportunity in 2001 after Patriots starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe went down injured. Brady led the Pats to a Super Bowl win that year, his first of seven championships.
He is considered by many to be the greatest football player of all time.
