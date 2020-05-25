Impaired man arrested for dancing near car, yelling at gas station customers, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Mazomanie man was arrested Sunday morning after dancing around his parked car and yelling at customers at a gas station.
According to an incident report, Madison police responded to the Citgo Gas Station on East Washington Avenue around 11:20.
The report said officers made contact with Christopher D. Joles, 31, who showed signs of impairment.
Police said Joles refused a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of a sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
Joles was booked into the Dane County Jail.
