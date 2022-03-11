Immunocompromised people still face risks from COVID amid dropping cases, expert says

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — While Dane County’s COVID-19 cases have declined significantly since the omicron surge, experts with UW Health say the pandemic is still far from over for millions of people.

Dr. Jeannina Smith, medical director of transplant infectious disease services at UW Health, says that while declining cases are good news for all, those with compromised immune systems are still at risk.

“There are so many people in our own communities – many of whom you’d never know have weakened immune systems – who do not have the luxury of simply removing their masks and putting COVID-19 behind them,” Smith said. “Let’s not lose sight of those individuals and families for whom no variant is an easy one. We need to continue to look out for each other.”

According to data from the American Medical Association, immunocompromised people account for at least 2.7% of U.S. adults, which is about 7 million people. That includes people who’ve recently gotten transplants, have HIV/AIDS or cancer, and a number of other autoimmune diseases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death for people in UW Health’s transplant program, according to Smith. She says that’s in large part due to those patients’ weakened immune systems.

Smith recommends taking a community-based approach to making sure immunocompromised people, which includes getting vaccinated and masking while in “essential” common spaces like grocery stores, even if masks aren’t required.

“If you can’t know that you’re infected and you can’t know that the person ahead of you in line at the grocery store is getting chemotherapy for breast cancer, or has had a kidney transplant, wearing a mask to protect them seems like a small price to pay to save their life,” Smith said.

Smith also recommends anyone who’s immunocompromised is up to date on their COVID-19 shots. Asking family and friends to do the same, wearing high-quality masks while in public, and avoiding places where transmission is more likely are all good ways to avoid infection.

She recommends that people without complications also get boosted and keep the community in mind even as cases drop.

“Keeping in mind the risk to other people out in the community I think is important for everyone, even as we’re fatigued,” Smith said.

