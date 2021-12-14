Immigration advocates rally outside Democratic Party offices in Wisconsin

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Immigration advocates are asking Democratic lawmakers to bring the topic of immigration home for the holidays.

The Senate is poised to vote on the Build Back Better reconciliation bill this week, which includes, among other items, reforms related to immigration.

Advocates and elected officials rallied outside six Democratic Party offices in Wisconsin Monday.

“It is overdue, it has been many years since our community has been suffering from lack of protection and a sense of human rights by not being provided with work permits and a path to citizenship,” Larissa Joanna said.

The group also sent a letter to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other lawmakers urging them to pass a clean pathway to citizenship this year.

