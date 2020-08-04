Images show man, woman wanted in connection to Jefferson County armed robbery
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Lake Mills Travel Plaza.
A man and woman entered the gas station July 24 as an employee was closing, according to information the sheriff’s office posted on social media.
Surveillance images show the man holding a revolver as the woman goes behind the counter to take money from the register, the post said.
The man is wearing a glove and has a large tattoo of a wolf on his arm. The woman wore a unique face covering and dark-colored clothing.
Both suspects appear to be white, the post said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 920-674-7312
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.