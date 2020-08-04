Images show man, woman wanted in connection to Jefferson County armed robbery

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Lake Mills Travel Plaza.

A man and woman entered the gas station July 24 as an employee was closing, according to information the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Surveillance images show the man holding a revolver as the woman goes behind the counter to take money from the register, the post said.

The man is wearing a glove and has a large tattoo of a wolf on his arm. The woman wore a unique face covering and dark-colored clothing.

Both suspects appear to be white, the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 920-674-7312

