‘I’m thankful I’m here right now:’ Local vaccine recipients share thoughts, concerns one year after UW Health’s first COVID vaccine

by Anna Hansen

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — For almost two years, the pandemic has defined life as we know it.

The past year, however, has been defined by our defense against it.

Born in Detroit, Isabella Venniro says she’s grateful to be in Wisconsin, but her family back home remains a top concern.

“I’m thankful I’m here right now, because like back home in Detroit it’s like a mess,” said Venniro. “My grandma was telling me, she’s a nurse, she’s like ‘we have no more beds.'”

Venniro says she’s proud to be part of Dane County’s fully vaccinated community.

“We’ve been making a good effort,” she said. “The quicker we can get everyone vaxxed the quicker this can be done.”

Others, like Dave Baskerville, say that our numbers now, with over 8 million doses administered, still aren’t enough.

“People are still resisting it,” he said.

Baskerville is a businessman, often leaving the country for work. He says his travels have given him a different perspective, showing him how others in the world view the pandemic.

“Being in international business, people outside the states have a high respect for the CDC, so I’m a little puzzled why people can’t get vaccinations,” he said. “I’ve had to travel a lot overseas into third world countries and when the CDC says this vaccine or that vaccine is good, I take their word for it.”

Venniro and Baskerville share a similar message: get the shot. If not for yourself, then for those around you.

“I truly hope as Americans we can step together and save our country,” said Venniro. “I want to be able to go to my grandma’s without her being worried because I don’t have three booster shots.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.