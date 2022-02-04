‘I’m still in shock’: Belleville man grateful to be alive after semi-truck crashes into home

by Brad Hamilton

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Six feet was the difference between life and death for Daniel Covarrubias Friday morning.

The Belleville man was in his kitchen at the time a semi-truck drove off Highway 69 and crashed into his family’s home. He told News 3 Now he’s still in shock.

“I saw the trailer coming right at my face. I was probably six feet away from it. Just sitting down, waiting for my car to warm up,” Covarrubias said.

He and two family members got out without being hit, but one person from inside the home was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While they were not seriously hurt, their home suffered extensive damage.

“The whole kitchen inside basically is out of the house and also some of the bathroom we remodeled is destroyed as well,” Covarrubias said.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital, but should survive.

Lt. Jake Myrland, the public information officer for the Belleville Fire Department, said right now they are unsure why this crash happened.

“We do have a few motor vehicle versus structures (calls) each year, but to the extent this happened, this is the first time in twenty years I have seen this here,” Myrland said.

The incredible odds and the incredible damage done to his family’s home has Covarrubias feeling incredibly grateful to be alive.

“It’s scary obviously, coming at your face but you just gotta be thankful that, thank god everything went well,” said Covarrubias.

