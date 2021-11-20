‘I’m hurt’: Dozens gather on Madison’s south side following Rittenhouse verdict

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens gathered in Madison Friday evening to voice their frustration with a jury’s decision earlier in the day to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse in the deaths of two men and shooting of a third in Kenosha during unrest last summer.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers argued he shot the three men in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he was an instigator of violence.

RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shootings

At Penn Park on Madison’s south side, Freedom Inc. organized a gathering to create a space for people to not only express how they’re feeling but also discuss what the acquittal represents.

At Penn Park in Madison, where a few dozen have started to gather for a Freedom Inc “Speak Out” event. One attendee tells me she feels numb, in shock after #RittenhouseVerdict pic.twitter.com/xdYUCwAjko — Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) November 20, 2021

Evangela Samati said she showed up to stand in unity with her community after feeling numb and confused by the verdict.

RELATED: Madison police chief: Extra staffing on standby, ‘ready for anything’ in wake of Rittenhouse verdict

“I’m hurt, thinking that Wisconsin would do the right thing but unfortunately we continue to get these types of results,” she said.

Fellow attendee Kewiana Pollard said she’s been followed closely and that she like many is disappointed with the behavior of, Rittenhouse trial judge, Bruce Schroder throughout the proceedings.

“I am not against a self defense law but the way that this court got handled, with him being able to pick his jurors and go behind the judge and completely decriminalize him in front of the jurors was not a good action,” she said.

Pollard added she believed Rittenhouse was given special attention other American wouldn’t have gotten.

Those in attendance said the Not-Guilty verdict represents are larger issues in our nation, recounting the stories of others like Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin.

Organizers from Freedom Inc. said they plan to continue this conversation and do their part to support those affected by the verdict.

In total, around 50 people showed up for the gathering.

“I don’t know how we’re supposed to feel, I don’t know how we’re supposed to get through this” About 50 people here by a rough count pic.twitter.com/OkQvCbJyv0 — Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) November 20, 2021

WATCH BELOW: News 3 Now Special Report on Rittenhouse Acquittal

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.