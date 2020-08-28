Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse/Tik Tok

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A judge has agreed to delay for a month a decision on whether a 17-year-old from Illinois should be returned to Wisconsin, where he faces charges of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third.

An Illinois judge on Friday postponed until Sept. 25 a hearing to determine whether Kyle Rittenhouse should be returned to Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse was charged with five felony charges Thursday. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he could face a mandatory life sentence.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed five felony charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon. He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

Two of the victims shot Tuesday night, a 26-year-old Silver Lake resident and a 36-year-old Kenosha resident, died following the shooting. A 26-year-old West Allis resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Videos circulating on social media show a young white man opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.