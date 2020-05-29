Illinois police officer charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

SALEM, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Mark A. Paglini was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

According to a release, Paglini is a police officer in Illinois. On Wednesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Paglini’s residence in Salem. He was arrested and booked in the Kenosha County Jail.

He was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

