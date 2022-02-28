Illinois man seriously injured in snowmobile crash on Sinissippi Lake

by Kyle Jones

File photo

HUSTISFORD, Wis. — An Illinois man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash early Monday on Sinissippi Lake.

Crews in the Village of Hustisford were called to the lake at around 12:15 a.m. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the man was traveling south on the lake when his snowmobile struck an embankment. He was thrown from the vehicle into the backyard of a nearby home.

Officials said he suffered serious injuries and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The crash remains under investigation.

