Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for bringing over 500 grams of cocaine to Madison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — An Illinois man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison Tuesday for bringing a large amount of cocaine to Madison with the intent to sell it.

Enricki Gomez, 30, of Rockford, Illinois, pleaded guilty to the charge March 10, according to US Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader’s office.

On Oct. 7, an informant working with law enforcement called Gomez to buy cocaine. The news release said Gomez agreed to bring 500 grams of cocaine from Rockford to the informant in Madison. When Gomez arrived to meet with the person, he was arrested after officials found 510 grams of cocaine inside his car.

Two days before his arrest, officials said Gomez gave the informant and one other person a kilogram of cocaine.

The charge against Gomez was part of a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration, US Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

