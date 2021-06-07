Illinois man pronounced dead after participating in Lake Monona swim race

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — An Illinois man died over the weekend after participating in a swim race in Lake Monona.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 51-year-old had to be removed from the water, for an unspecified reason, during the Big Swell Swim race on Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner has identified the man as Michael J. Hahn of Rochelle, Illinois.

The Big Swell Swim race is a 1.2 or 2.4-mile race along the northwestern shore of Lake Monona near downtown Madison. The race started at Law Park around 9 a.m.

Authorities did not say how Rochelle died, but additional testing is underway. The man’s death is under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

