Illinois man arrested for allegedly shining headlights to shoot deer outside hunting hours

by Logan Reigstad

A deer stands near a road in Columbia County, Wisconsin, on Nov. 3, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

WOODMAN, Wis. — An Illinois man was arrested Sunday evening after the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said he admitted to shining a vehicle’s headlights to shoot a deer after hunting hours.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a complaint of someone hunting after hours around 6:30 p.m. on County Highway K in Woodman Township. A witness gave a deputy a vehicle description and an Illinois license plate number.

Police in Fennimore saw the vehicle and another with an Illinois plate in the city. Officials spoke to the man, who reportedly admitted to using the headlights to shoot the whitetail doe after hours on private property.

Officials seized the doe and the man’s rifle, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to refer criminal charges of illegal shining and shooting of a whitetail deer, shooting a deer after hours and transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

